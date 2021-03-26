Friday, March 26, 2021
Kansas City District Uses School Buses to Help Vaccinate Local Residents

By Ruth Newton
Resident of a long-term care facility board North Kansas City school buses to be transported to a COVID-19 vaccination site.
Resident of a long-term care facility board North Kansas City school buses to be transported to a COVID-19 vaccination site.

North Kansas City Schools found a creative and potentially life-saving way to utilize its school buses during the pandemic.

The Missouri district partnered with Operation Safe, a coalition that was formed by multiple Clay County healthcare facilities and hospitals to facilitate eligible community residents in getting their COVID-19 vaccines. North Kansas City Schools stated in a press release that it is excited to be a part of this important community effort.

Clay County residents are transported to a vaccine clinic onboard a North Kansas City School bus. (Image courtesy of North Kansas City Schools)
Clay County residents are transported to a vaccine clinic onboard a North Kansas City School bus. (Image courtesy of North Kansas City Schools)

On March 1, school buses visited two locations, an independent senior living facility and an affordable housing community for low-income residents, to transport residents to their vaccine appointments at Cerner Corporation, a supplier of health information technology.

About 80 estimated residents were able to receive their vaccinations over the course of the day, which Susan Hiland, director of media and public relations for the district, said was “a huge success.”

Residents exit a school bus on their way to get vaccinated.
(Image courtesy of North Kansas City Schools)

The district was able to provide school buses equipped with wheelchair lifts as well as aides to assist residents with transportation to and from the vaccine clinic.

“Our school district has received a lot of support from our community during the pandemic and with our resources, this is a great way for us to give back with smiles and transport,” said Mike McQuillen, director of transportation for North Kansas City Schools.

A woman receives a vaccination.
(Image courtesy of North Kansas City Schools)

