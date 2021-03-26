Friday, March 26, 2021
Wire Reports

Colorado Restaurant Expands Seating with School Bus

By Ruth Newton
Photo courtesy of Fayetteville Public Schools.

A restaurant that is built in what used to be a schoolhouse is now utilizing a school bus to provide extra seating for guests, reported The Denver Channel.

Scott Spears, owner of School House Kitchen and Libations in Arvada, located northwest of Denver, said he’s always looking for new ways to draw in more customers. But he also wants to keep everyone as safe as possible during the current pandemic.

Image courtesy of Sara M./Facebook

Spears told the Denver Channel that the building that houses the restaurant was originally built in 1886 s a one-room schoolhouse. He continued that the inspiration to use a school bus for additional seating came from the challenges of keeping customers socially distanced inside the restaurant.

After rerouting power from the restaurant, Spears was able to seat customers inside the bus, which reportedly has been an enjoyable experience for his guests.

“We have an amazing team here. Everyone’s working their hardest. COVID-19 created a tough situation, so we had to get creative,” added Spears.

Image courtesy of Sara M./Facebook

