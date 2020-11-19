Thursday, November 19, 2020
Home News NAPT, Zonar Announce Annual Carnahan School Bus Technology Grant Winners
NewsTechnology

NAPT, Zonar Announce Annual Carnahan School Bus Technology Grant Winners

By Ryan Gray
IMG_0453

Normally around this time each year, the National Association for Pupil Transportation (NAPT) joins commercial fleet management provider Zonar Systems at its annual summit to announce the latest winners of the Don Carnahan Memorial Grant.

But amid COVID-19, NAPT canceled its conference that was scheduled for earlier this month in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The organizations instead turned to email on Thursday to list the seven school districts across six different states that won up to $50,000 each to purchase fleet management hardware as well as student tracking technology.

Eligible applicants must be current NAPT members. This year’s winners are Visalia Unified School District in California, Morgan County School District in Colorado, New Albany Floyd County Schools in Indiana, Laurel Public Schools in Montana, Bloomfield Hills School District and Zeeland Public Schools in Michigan, and Twinsburg City Schools in Ohio.

“We want to ensure busses are equipped with the latest safety technology available to not only keep children safe, but also the passenger vehicles and families school buses share the roads with,” said H. Kevin Mest, senior vice president of passenger services at Zonar, in a statement. “Now more than ever, school districts need resources. We’re excited to be the foundation of their school bus safety and to be able to provide the technology they need to implement new safety best practices in this unprecedented time.”

Named after the late Don Carnahan, who was NAPT’s president and a Zonar vice president when he died of a heart attack on Oct. 3, 2014, the grant program has been in existence for 11 years. Zonar said it has donated over $500,000 during that time to help school districts acquire the company’s Electronic Verified Inspection Reporting, GPS and V4 Telematics units, Zonar tablet solutions, Z Pass real-time student tracking, Ground Traffic Control engine monitoring, and the Zonar Coach dashcam for real-time, in-cab driver coaching.

Related: Zonar Wins Most Innovative App Award at Inaugural School Transportation News Bus Technology Summit
Related: Calif., Texas, N.J. School Districts Win in Zonar and NAPT’s Carnahan Memorial Grant Program
Related: (STN Podcast E30) Bus Tech Takes Off: Using Technology for Safety & Efficiency During COVID-19

Previous articleFDA Approves First COVID-19, Self-Testing Kit for Rapid Results
Next article50th Annual Illegal School Bus Passing Survey Reports Two Student Fatalities

RELATED ARTICLES

Safety

Investigation Continues Into Death of Texas Student at School Bus Stop

Conroe ISD north of Houston is mourning the death of a 6-year-old girl who was hit and killed by her school bus while running...
Read more
News

50th Annual Illegal School Bus Passing Survey Reports Two Student Fatalities

Student deaths in the school bus “Danger Zone” fell by 75 percent last school year, attendees of a virtual conference presented by the National...
Read more
Government

FDA Approves First COVID-19, Self-Testing Kit for Rapid Results

School districts and student transporters could potentially have a new tool at their disposal when trying to not only ensure parents are not sending...
Read more
People

Sontag, Charter Member of Ohio Association for Pupil Transportation, Dies

Longtime student transporter and retired superintendent George Sontag, Jr., died at his home on Nov. 15, reported the Ohio Association for Pupil Transportation (OAPT)....
Read more
Safety

New TSA Advisory Committee Targets Increased Information Sharing Between Transportation Modes

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials discussed a new committee designed to better inform various surface transportation operators on security risks to the National Association...
Read more
Safety

Marijuana Use Dominates Positive Drug Testing Rates of Commercial Drivers

A federal drug and alcohol clearinghouse implemented in January for commercial drivers reported nearly 40,500 positive tests through the end of September, with over...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

November 2020

This month’s issue features articles on the transportation director of the year, Todd Watkins of Montgomery County Public Schools...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Are your school buses and/or drivers used for evacuation or relief efforts in your community?
92 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.