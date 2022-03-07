LaMarca Succeeds Furneaux as PTSI Leader

The Pupil Transportation Safety Institute (PTSI) announced that industry veteran Joe LaMarca has taken the organization’s reins from Kathleen Furneaux, who retired as executive director.

The PTSI board on Monday said LaMarca, who for over 30 years was a director of transportation for school districts near Rochester, New York, assumed the newly created role of chief executive officer on Jan. 18.

Furneaux continues with PTSI in a part-time consulting role as she transitions to full retirement. She also is a member of the National Board of Advisors to the TSD Conference presented by School Transportation News.

“You don’t replace an executive director like Kathy Furneaux, you just try to carry on her genuine and caring service to our industry while learning as much as you can from her legacy,” LaMarca told School Transportation News, adding he is humbled at the opportunity. “I look forward to developing and growing with PTSI as we assist the transportation industry over the next decade.”

LaMarca started in the industry in 1985 as a bus driver and dispatcher for the now-defunct Golden Arrow Bus Service in Rochester and eventually served as a road supervisor, assistant manager and branch manager for the company. He joined Brockport Central School District in December 1991 as a safety/discipline coordinator and became the interim director of transportation a year later before being named to the permanent position. LaMarca left Brockport in December 2013 to join Greece Central School District and in July 2014 moved to nearby Hilton Central School District, where he remained as director of transportation until December.

Nikki Hughes, the president of PTSI’s board of directors, said in a statement that LaMarca’s role as CEO will manage internal and external operations, including customer service and overseeing the day-to-day operations with an emphasis on fiscal responsibility.

“Joe is a take-charge kind of person that will move the organization in the right direction, at the right time,” commented Jaime Gallego, PTSI’s treasurer.

Fellow board member Kanoe Cockett, who is also PTSI’s secretary, agreed. “Joe will be a good fit for the company,” said Cockett, who was named the School Transportation News transportation director of the year for 2008.

