Friday, August 28, 2020
Home Government Landsberg Named to New 3-Year Term as NTSB Vice Chairman
GovernmentNews

Landsberg Named to New 3-Year Term as NTSB Vice Chairman

By Ryan Gray
Present at the NTSB news conference were: Chairman Robert Sumwalt (seated on the left), Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg, Board Member Earl Weener and Board Member Jennifer Homendy.
NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt (seated on the left), Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg, Board Member Earl Weener and Board Member Jennifer Homendy during a February 2019 press conference.

President Donald Trump appointed distracted-driving advocate Bruce Landsberg to an additional three-year term as vice chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board, the agency announced.

NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg.

Landsberg first joined NTSB on Aug. 7, 2018. Since he has championed the inclusion of distracted driving and fatigue on the agency’s annual Most Wanted List of safety improvements. Last month, he wrote a blog about concerns raised by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration relaxing the new hours-of-service safety rules for commercial truckers.

His background is in aviation, as he was the executive director of the Air Safety Foundation for the Aircraft Owners and Pilots and later served as president of the foundation and the Air Safety Institute. Prior, he worked for Cessna Aircraft Company and was an associate editor for Flying magazine.

He served in the U.S. Air Force as a missile launch officer for the Minuteman III ICBM and was a member of NASA Aviation Safety Reporting System.

Related: NTSB on Getting Back to School Safely
Related: NTSB Releases Full Final Report of Fatal Indiana School Bus Crash
Related: Requiring Lap/Shoulder Seatbelts Remains Among NTSB School Bus Safety Wishes

Previous articleWashington State School Districts Receive Flexibility in Use of Transportation Funds

RELATED ARTICLES

Government

Washington State School Districts Receive Flexibility in Use of Transportation Funds

Gov. Jay Inslee’s latest COVID-19 proclamation allows school districts to use their current transportation funding allocation for the ongoing and new school bus services...
Read more
People

Veteran Iowa School Bus Mechanic Shares Knowledge of Industry

Kevin Beye, the head transportation mechanic for Marshalltown Community School District, located 50 miles northeast of Des Moines, Iowa, has seen it all during...
Read more
Operations

Update: Laura Leaves Gulf Coast Under State of Emergency, Flood Waters

Four are dead and thousands are displaced after Hurricane Laura made landfall early Thursday in southwest Louisiana. Local schools there and along the Texas...
Read more
Government

Bus Associations Call for CERTS Act in Next Economic Relief Package

Private school bus, motorcoach, and domestic passenger vessel industries are calling for the inclusion of the Coronavirus Economic Relief for Transportation Services (CERTS) Act...
Read more
Special Needs

Webinar: Transportation Should Support Students with Special Needs at School Restart

As students in some areas return to in-person education, focusing on supporting students with special needs and disabilities remains a priority for transportation leaders....
Read more
Special Needs

AAP Advises Against Disinfecting Child Safety Restraint Systems

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is urging that car seats and child safety restraint systems be cleaned with mild detergent and water but...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

August 2020

This month’s issue features articles on school start-up and prepping fleets for the new school year, as well as...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Does your school district or bus company have experience with service animals on school buses?
250 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.