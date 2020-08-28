Landsberg Named to New 3-Year Term as NTSB Vice Chairman

President Donald Trump appointed distracted-driving advocate Bruce Landsberg to an additional three-year term as vice chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board, the agency announced.

Landsberg first joined NTSB on Aug. 7, 2018. Since he has championed the inclusion of distracted driving and fatigue on the agency’s annual Most Wanted List of safety improvements. Last month, he wrote a blog about concerns raised by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration relaxing the new hours-of-service safety rules for commercial truckers.

His background is in aviation, as he was the executive director of the Air Safety Foundation for the Aircraft Owners and Pilots and later served as president of the foundation and the Air Safety Institute. Prior, he worked for Cessna Aircraft Company and was an associate editor for Flying magazine.

He served in the U.S. Air Force as a missile launch officer for the Minuteman III ICBM and was a member of NASA Aviation Safety Reporting System.

