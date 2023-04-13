Law Enforcement Officer Recalls Memories of School Bus Driving

Most young people just want someone who will talk to and listen to them.

That is what Roy McFarland, who has driven buses on school activity trips, has learned during his years working with students at Orleans Community High School in Orleans, Indiana, about 80 miles south of Indianapolis. His son and daughter were part of the school band and winter guard program at Orleans High and he would drive the school bus for them and their bandmates to competitions and events.

McFarland is now a police captain in the Orleans Police Department in Indiana. He recently served as a school resource officer, a position he held for four years at Orleans Elementary School and Orleans Junior and Senior High School. He has been in law enforcement for 36 years.

“I got my commercial driver’s license for something to do,” he said. “I enjoyed driving kids in band and winter guard. …I really enjoy watching the bands perform.”

While many bus drivers see driving a school bus as work, McFarland said he loved driving a school bus and spending time with teenagers. For him, it is not really a job. “I really enjoyed driving my kids to band and color guard competitions,” he said. “I believe many kids need [a] positive influence in their life. I think many teenagers need someone who will talk to them, and I was willing to do that.”

McFarland recalled taking students to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, something he really enjoyed. He also said he loved being around the band students who were winning and participating in their victory celebrations. Orleans Schools would often win or place high in competitions at the state level, he said.

McFarland said he loves to work with young people and looks for the good in people. “I enjoyed working as a School Resource Officer. I also enjoy driving. I really love driving a school bus,” he said.

He really cares about the students and loves to see them succeed. “It is a good feeling when they win something,” he said.