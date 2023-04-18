Connecticut School Bus Drivers Call Out, Leaving Student Without Transportation

Greenwich Public Schools students were without school transportation on Monday after bus drivers did not show up for work, reported ABC 7 News.

The Connecticut school district reportedly notified parents through a letter that the company that drives the students, First Student, alerted the district that drivers would not report to work.

According to a school spokesperson via the article, the district was notified at 5:30 a.m. a d parents were alerted by 6 a.m. Approximately, 2,000 out of 8,500 students were impacted, since about 80 out of 125 drivers and monitors did not show up for work.

The article states that the job action appears to have happened in support of a fellow driver disqualified from driving children earlier this month, after the school notified First Student that the driver crossed a double yellow line more than 15 times on March 31.

A spokesperson for Transport Workers Union Local 100 stated via the article that a school administrator reported the bus operator crossed the yellow traffic line, but the district did not look at the video and had no hearing or due process before taking action.

The union and bus company reportedly reviewed the video and found the driver was not driving dangerously or recklessly.

The driver was identified as Nadia Micourt, a veteran with 20 years of experience and without an accident on her record.

Micourt stated via the article that she was disappointed in the district’s actions and honored by her fellow union member’s support.

Related: Connecticut School Bus Involved in a Serious Crash

Related: First Student Introduces its First Electric School Bus in Oregon

Related: Connecticut School Districts Rely on Transportation to Serve Students Experiencing Homelessness

Related: Ohio Superintendent Obtains CDL to Address School Bus Driver Shortage