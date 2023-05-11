National Express Parent Company Changing Name to Mobico

National Express Group PLC will be known as Mobico, starting early next month, but North American school bus brands such as Durham School Services and Petermann Bus will continue on.

The board for the company headquartered in Birmingham, England, said in a statement Wednesday that Mobico “better reflects the Group’s international nature and its diverse range of mobility services, as it continues to lead the modal shift to mass transit.” But the release added that the “significant” customer-facing Durham and Petermann school bus contractor operations along with motorcoach and shuttle operator WeDriveU will retain their names.

Additionally, the release noted, “The new corporate name will not involve any operational or structural changes to the Group or any of its subsidiaries and will be implemented in a cost-effective way.”

A National Express spokesperson confirmed that the name change will only pertain to National Express Group PLC. It will not affect any of the brands in North America.

Mobico will eventually begin publicly trading under the new ticker symbol “MCG.”

