Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Maryland Siblings Struck by Car After School Bus Crash

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
Stock image

A 9-year-old girl and her 22-year-old brother were hit by a car while walking to school on in Baltimore, Maryland, reported WBALTV News.

City police stated via the article that officers were called around 9:08 a.m. on Monday to the scene of a collision a school bus and a Ford Focus, the latter then striking the girl and her brother, who were on the sidewalk.

Both were reportedly taken to the hospital. The girl was in critical condition while the brother was in critical but stable condition.

According to the article, police said no students were on board the bus at the time of crash, and both the bus driver and aide were not injured. The current condition of the Ford driver is unknown.

Neighbors that witnessed the crash reportedly said the victims were thrown at least 10 to 20 feet away from where they were struck.

The incident remains under investigation.

