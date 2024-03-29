OEMs, Organizations Comment on EPA GHG Phase 3

School Transportation News is complying statements from manufacturers and industry stakeholders related to the final Greenhouse Gas Emissions Regulations for Heavy-Duty Vehicles-Phase 3 rule. STN will update this article as more companies provide insight.

Cummins

Cummins appreciates EPA’s efforts to partner with industry and other government agencies to finalize the Phase 3 rule to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The industry needs nationwide regulatory certainty to successfully move toward a decarbonized future. This is an ambitious goal, and there will be challenges across our industry to reach it. However, Cummins is uniquely positioned to develop and manufacture a broad range of technologies that enable our customers to prosper, wherever they are along their energy transition journey. Cummins acknowledges the different perspectives on the rule but believes by continuing to work together with industry partners and the government we can achieve our mutual goals to reduce emissions, create American jobs and contribute to a stronger economy.

Navistar

Navistar appreciates the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) consulting with the industry on its greenhouse gas emissions standards for heavy-duty vehicles Phase 3 (GHG 3). We are currently reviewing the regulation’s implications for our customers and product planning. We are committed to fully understanding the potential impacts and ensuring compliance. We will continue to engage constructively with the EPA and work with customers, dealers, and other stakeholders to realize our shared long-term goals.

Thomas Built Buses

We thank the agency for addressing industry concern about the challenges of the early years of the rule and we remain committed to upholding the spirit of this regulation. At Daimler Truck North America, it is our aspiration to offer only carbon-neutral new vehicles in the U.S. by 2039 and our comprehensive product portfolio of state-of-the-art trucks will ensure our customers can transition to greener transportation on the road ahead. Ultimately, the successful transition of the commercial vehicle industry is dependent on the availability of reliable zero emission charging and refueling infrastructure and the ability to conduct business at a reasonable cost of ownership. We appreciate the regulation’s recognition of this fact and look forward to working with the EPA as well as federal and state governments to deliver both.

World Resources Institute, Electric School Bus Initiative

Today the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced its Greenhouse Gas Emissions Standards for Heavy-Duty Vehicles, Phase 3 standard.

These standards will avoid 1 billion tons of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from heavy duty vehicles, including trucks and school buses, by 2055 by setting standards for model-year 2027 through 2032, complementing the recently-released standards for passenger vehicles. In the U.S., heavy-duty vehicles make up four percent of the vehicles on roads today but account for over a quarter of all transportation sector GHG emissions. The transportation sector as a whole accounts for the largest portion (29 percent) of all U.S. GHG emissions. These vehicles also produce harmful pollutants that affect local air quality and health, especially for those living near highways, freight hubs, ports and depots, which are more likely to be lower-income people of color.

Children are particularly vulnerable to pollution from heavy duty vehicles, including diesel pollution from 90 percent of the nation’s school bus fleet which presents health and developmental dangers to students, drivers, and communities.

Following is a statement from Sue Gander, director of World Resources Institute’s Electric School Bus Initiative:

“This new standard will allow children who ride diesel-powered school buses, truck drivers who move goods across the country, and the communities living near highways, depots and ports to breathe easier.

“Alongside this standard, the federal government has made billions of dollars available to support the transition to zero-emission trucks and buses, moving us closer to a future where these vehicles don’t worsen the climate crisis and our health. The momentum is already building: Companies are manufacturing cleaner trucks and buses, school districts are showing high demand for electric buses, and states are advancing smart policies to speed up the adoption of cleaner trucks and buses.

“This is a step forward for America’s transportation policy. Policymakers should keep their foot on the accelerator to speed the transition to clean trucks and buses that provide communities better air and students a healthier ride to school. This includes continuing to provide support for charging infrastructure and access to technical assistance, workforce training, and funding and financing.”

