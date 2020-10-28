Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Home Safety School Bus Art Contest Uplifts Student Spirits Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
NewsSafety

School Bus Art Contest Uplifts Student Spirits Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

By Taylor Hannon
JFK Transportation, based in Santa Ana, California held a student art competition to create fun amid the ongoing pandemic. Pictured is an honorable mention submission.

As the health crisis took hold across the nation and the world, operations at Southern California school bus contractor JFK Transportation were put on hold. Yet the company continued to find a way to give back to its community.

Based in Santa Ana, California, JFK Transportation has been family-owned since 1993. The company specializes in transportation needs ranging from school field trips, daily home-to school-routes. and sport and activity trips.

When the pandemic hit in March and operations ceased, David Palencia, the compliance director for JFK Transportation, told School Transportation News the company came up with several solutions to stay involved in its surrounding community. Palencia added that it introduced a Wi-Fi on wheels program as well as meal delivery to students.

Local media outlets reported that JFK Transportation equipped school buses and vans Wi-Fi routers to help connect students attending the Santa Ana Unified School District. JFK Transportation President Kevin Watson was quoted in an article by CBS Los Angeles stating that each van reaches approximately 200 students. The vehicles were deployed in five neighborhoods identified as Wi-Fi dead zones in early September as part of a pilot program.

Ultimately, Palencia said JFK wanted to also do something “fun” for the students. The company introduced the Student Art Contest and Exhibition 2020, for which students in grades K-12 submitted one piece of artwork — a drawing, painting, watercolor, charcoal, pastels, etc. — that encompassed the theme “#2020Vision Through The Eyes of a Student.”

Related: ‘Magic School Bus’ Brings School to the Students Amid Virtual Learning
Related: Watch: National Campaign Aims to Draw Attention to Student Transportation
Related: As California Schools Reopen, State Association Issues Transportation Guidance
Related: Training Bus Drivers for the Worst: Proactive Response Can Save Lives
Related: A New School Year Filled With Safety Challenges

The submissions in August also called for an artist’s statement on what inspired the work and how it relates to the theme. While JFK operates in Southern California, the company posted an advertisement through social media outlets to invite students across the U.S. to submit artwork.

Palencia said the company received a total of 71 submissions from Alabama, Arizona, California, Georgia, and Nevada. One winner was selected in the age categories of elementary school, middle school, and high school. Palencia added that next year an even broader advertisement will be deployed.

In addition to sharing the winners’ artwork with local and national media, the students’ submissions are displayed on school buses that are driven around their communities. Palencia added the art contest will be an annual event.

The winners and photos of the winning artwork are listed below:

  • Elementary first Place – Karina Ramirez, 10 years old, 5th grader at Monte Vista Elementary in California
  • Elementary first place – Valeria Silva, 10 years, 5th grader at Jackson Elementary in California
  • Middle School first place – Neryah Atuatasi, 8th grader at Fitz Intermediate School in California
  • High School first place – Jazmin Suarez, 14 years old, 9th grader at Saddleback High School in California
  • Honorable mention – Melissa Gjokaj, 17-years-old, Mission Viejo High School in California
  • Honorable mention – Helen Ngo, 16 years, 11th grader at Irvington High School in California
  • Honorable mention – Sophia, 10th grader at Yorba Linda High School in California.
  • Honorable mention – Sergio Hernandez, 10th grader at Orange County School of Arts in California

 

Previous articleVirginia’s First Electric School Buses Head to Districts
Next articleNational Non-Profit Awards Greenville Student with Inaugural Clean Energy Hero Award

RELATED ARTICLES

Safety

7-Year-old Girl, School Bus Driver Killed in Tennessee School Bus Crash

A school bus and utility truck crash resulted in the death of the school bus driver and a student on board. According to a...
Read more
Green Bus

Virginia’s First Electric School Buses Head to Districts

Four school districts will soon be operating electric school buses after Thomas Built Buses delivered its “Jouley” Saf-T-Liner C2 vehicles to dealer Sonny Merryman...
Read more
Special Needs

‘Magic School Bus’ Brings School to the Students Amid Virtual Learning

Hutto Independent School District located 30 miles north of downtown Austin, Texas, realized early on that not all students were benefiting from virtually learning...
Read more
People

New Jersey Student Transporter Discusses Impact of COVID-19

Shannon Wilson, an 18-year veteran of school transportation, discussed that while there have been many changes to school transportation over the years, the effects...
Read more
Operations

School Districts, Families Impacted by Colorado Wildfires

Once again, just as the 2020-2021 school year gears up and schools start to open for in-person education, unforeseen conditions stand as a barrier...
Read more
Safety

Training Bus Drivers for the Worst: Proactive Response Can Save Lives

In recent years, much attention has been paid to preparing schools for that all-too-possible horrific moment, for example when a current or former student...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

October 2020

This month’s issue features articles on this year’s ‘Rising Stars’ as well as articles on tablets, grants, and more. Read...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Is your school district or bus company short school bus drivers?
281 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.