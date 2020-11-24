Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Home Government ‘School Bus Guy’ Martucci Wins Seat in New York State Senate
GovernmentNews

‘School Bus Guy’ Martucci Wins Seat in New York State Senate

By Ryan Gray
Mike Martucci announces his candidacy as senator for New York’s 42nd district during at a campaign launch event on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2019.
Mike Martucci announces his candidacy as senator for New York’s 42nd district during at a campaign launch event on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2019.

You can now officially call him Sen. Mike Martucci. The former president of the New York School Bus Contractors Association was named the winner of the hotly contested 42nd district state senate race after three weeks of counting mail-in votes.

Democrat incumbent Sen. Jen Metzger conceded on Tuesday via Twitter. She claimed that she lost by less than one percentage point. On Nov. 4 with all 263 precincts reporting, Martucci led by over 10,500 votes, the Daily Freeman reported at the time, but there were still about 25,000 absentee ballots to count. Martucci’s campaign called Metzger’s chances of winning a “mathematical impossibility” because it would have required her to win all mailed third-party and non-affiliated votes by a 3-to-1 margin.

Martucci’s campaign said the former school bus driver and owner of contractor Quality Bus Service, “overcame a significant Democrat enrollment advantage, as well as being drastically outspent by almost three to one ….”

“I am honored and humbled by the support and trust given to me by the voters of the district,” Martucci said in a statement. “We built a multi-party coalition of families and community advocates, farmers and law enforcement, laborers and business owners, who recognized that Albany must change its practices and priorities to better meet the needs of New Yorkers during these most challenging times.”

Related: Former N.Y. School Bus Contractor Martucci Runs for State Senate Seat
Related: Business as Usual for New York’s Quality Bus After Purchase
Related: Millennial Stars of the School Bus Industry

He added that the state is made up of more than simply New York City, “and I plan on making sure Albany is made aware of it.” The 42nd district represents Sullivan County and parts of Orange, Ulster, and Delaware counties that are located northwest of New York City.

Martucci, who was endorsed by former Gov. George Pataki in October, ran on a “Family First” platform that opposed what the campaign referred to as plans to eliminate bail amounts, implement single-payer healthcare, and raise taxes on the middle class. Martucci said a bill Metzger introduced and that passed last year to expand wage, hour and labor protections for farmworkers has resulted in “devastating impacts” on the state’s agricultural industry, the Times Herald-Record also reported in August.

Previous articleGeorgia Kindergarten Student Forgotten on School Bus

RELATED ARTICLES

Drivers

NSTA Seeks High-Priority, COVID-19 Vaccine Classification for School Bus Drivers

The National School Transportation Association (NSTA), which represents the interests of private school bus contractors, is urging that school bus drivers be among the...
Read more
Safety

NTSB Presentation Focuses on School Bus Fire Suppression Systems, Driver Health

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) shared how recent school bus-related crashes and the lack of fire suppression systems and oversight of driver health...
Read more
Special Needs

The Role of the Special Education Educator in Transportation Services

The over-arching theme of the virtual Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs conference was the need for increased communication across all district departments...
Read more
Safety

Investigation Continues Into Death of Texas Student at School Bus Stop

Conroe ISD north of Houston is mourning the death of a 6-year-old girl who was hit and killed by her school bus while running...
Read more
Safety

50th Annual National Loading Zone Survey Reports Two Student Fatalities

Student deaths in the school bus “Danger Zone” fell by 75 percent last school year, attendees of a virtual conference presented by the National...
Read more
Technology

NAPT, Zonar Announce Annual Carnahan School Bus Technology Grant Winners

Normally around this time each year, the National Association for Pupil Transportation (NAPT) joins commercial fleet management provider Zonar Systems at its annual summit...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

November 2020

This month’s issue features articles on the transportation director of the year, Todd Watkins of Montgomery County Public Schools...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Are your school buses and/or drivers used for evacuation or relief efforts in your community?
105 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.