Georgia Kindergarten Student Forgotten on School Bus

A four-year-old boy in Newnan, Georgia, located southwest of Atlanta, was left alone in a school bus for at least two hours, reported the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

The incident reportedly occurred on the morning of Oct. 12 when the young boy fell asleep on a school bus that was transporting students to Jefferson Parkway Elementary school.

Coweta County School System spokesperson Dean Jackson, said in a statement that the school bus driver did not see the student sleeping in the bus and had parked the bus at their residence a few miles away from the school.

In a statement from the Newnan Police Department, Deputy Chief Mark Cooper said the student was located after officers were alerted that the child was walking down the street alone near the bus driver’s residence. The officers reportedly took the child back to Jefferson Elementary school and contacted his parents. The boy was reunited with his mother later that day.

“Unless new developments arise, no criminal intent has been determined. No charges have been filed and Coweta County School System is handling the incident administratively,” Cooper continued in the statement.

The school bus driver has reportedly been placed on administrative leave pending the district’s investigation of the incident.