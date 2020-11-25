Wisconsin School Transportation Employees Laid Off Due to COVID-19

Student Transportation of America (STA) closed two of its Milwaukee facilities, putting 189 employees temporarily out of work, reported Milwaukee Business Journal.

Milwaukee Public Schools has been offering virtual classes since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic and had originally planned to start a hybrid in-person and online schedule in the fall. However, with the rapid rise of new cases, it decided to continue with online classes, with no projected start date for resuming in-person classes.

STA, based in Wall Township, New Jersey, reportedly closed its two subsidiaries because of a lack of funding from the district. Dairyland Bus Inc. in Waukesha and Lakeside Bus in Milwaukee facilities were both closed displacing a total of 189 employees. According to the company’s filing, the closure is temporary.

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development has received over 1 million unemployment benefit applications and reportedly paid out over $4.3 billion in claims since closures caused by COVID-19 began in March.