Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Home Wire Reports Wisconsin School Transportation Employees Laid Off Due to COVID-19
Wire Reports

Wisconsin School Transportation Employees Laid Off Due to COVID-19

By Ruth Newton

Student Transportation of America (STA) closed two of its Milwaukee facilities, putting 189 employees temporarily out of work, reported Milwaukee Business Journal.

Milwaukee Public Schools has been offering virtual classes since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic and had originally planned to start a hybrid in-person and online schedule in the fall. However, with the rapid rise of new cases, it decided to continue with online classes, with no projected start date for resuming in-person classes.

STA, based in Wall Township, New Jersey, reportedly closed its two subsidiaries because of a lack of funding from the district. Dairyland Bus Inc. in Waukesha and Lakeside Bus in Milwaukee facilities were both closed displacing a total of 189 employees. According to the company’s filing, the closure is temporary.

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development has received over 1 million unemployment benefit applications and reportedly paid out over $4.3 billion in claims since closures caused by COVID-19 began in March.

Previous article‘School Bus Guy’ Martucci Wins Seat in New York State Senate
Next articleSouth Carolina Eighth Grader Dies After Seizure on School Bus

RELATED ARTICLES

Wire Reports

South Carolina Eighth Grader Dies After Seizure on School Bus

A 13-year-old student in Piedmont, South Carolina, located northwest of Columbia, died after having a seizure on a school bus, reported WYFF 4. Kirsten Volzka,...
Read more
Wire Reports

Georgia Kindergarten Student Forgotten on School Bus

A four-year-old boy in Newnan, Georgia, located southwest of Atlanta, was left alone in a school bus for at least two hours, reported the...
Read more
Wire Reports

Schools Start Closing Campuses as COVID-19 Cases Continue to Rise

Many schools are postponing reopening as well as closing campuses nationwide due to the resurgence of new COVID-19 cases, reported the Washington Post. There have...
Read more
Wire Reports

Mississippi School Bus Driver Honored for Safely Evacuating Students During Fire

School bus driver David Loveless, an employee of Monroe County School District located northeast of Jackson, Mississippi, received recognition from Advanced Learning Center after...
Read more
Wire Reports

Florida School Bus Driver Saves Seven-Year-Old Student from Choking

A school bus driver in Gainesville, Florida, located north of Orlando, performed CPR on an elementary student onboard her bus after he was found...
Read more
Wire Reports

Massachusetts Parents Upset About Cold Bus Rides Due to COVID-19 Regulations

Students in Kingston, Massachusetts, located north of Plymouth, had a chilly bus ride home on Friday, Oct. 30, as reported by WCVB 5. And...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

November 2020

This month’s issue features articles on the transportation director of the year, Todd Watkins of Montgomery County Public Schools...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Are your school buses and/or drivers used for evacuation or relief efforts in your community?
112 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.