New Jersey School Bus Driver Struck, Killed by Another School Bus

By Merari Acevedo

A school bus driver was killed after he was struck by a school bus in his district’s bus garage.

On Tuesday afternoon, New Jersey’s Maple Shade School District’s Superintendent Beth Norcia, released a statement confirming the death of a staff member, identified by police as 85-year-old Jack Hohwald.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m., when Hohwald was standing outside of his bus at the district’s bus garage, when he was hit by another district driver. The Maple Shade Police responded to the scene. According to local news, the driver of the striking bus remained at the scene, no chargers have been filed so far. The incident remains under investigation.

Norcia said via the statement that classes were cancelled on Wednesday. The Burlington County Crisis Response Team and counselors will be available for the staff and students the rest of the week.

