Thomas Built Buses Seeks Bangston Replacement Amid Move to DTNA Financial

When Kevin Bangston was named CEO of Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation in May in addition to his leadership position at Thomas Built Buses, it figured his career ascension would continue and soon.

Indeed, Daimler Trucks North America on Wednesday announced Bangston as the new president and CEO of the company’s financial services division.

Bangston got his start with Daimler as director of credit and dealer analysis in 2001 before becoming CFO of Thomas four years later. Since, he has held several leadership positions within Daimler divisions in addition to a couple of stints with Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus.

“I am extremely happy and proud that we can bring Kevin into the Daimler Truck Financial Services leadership team”, said Stephan Unger, CEO of Daimler Truck Financial Services GmbH. “With his leadership skills, his experience and deep knowledge of the transportation industry, Kevin will further develop our business and lead our transformation in North America from pure financial to a complete commercial vehicle service provider.”

Meanwhile, Thomas is in search of its third president and CEO in four years. Bangston was selected in June 2021, when Caley Edgerly announced he was leaving to become president and CEO of Sonny Merryman, the Thomas dealer for Virginia. Daimler Truck said Bangston will continue to support both Thomas and Freightliner until his successor is named.

