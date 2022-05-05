Thursday, May 5, 2022
Mississippi School Bus Driver Charged with Child Abuse

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
Stock photo

A school bus driver was charged with child abuse in West Lowndes, Mississippi, after a fight on the school bus led to his arrest, reported WLBT News.

According to Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, deputies started to review the security video on the school bus, after they were notified of a ruckus at the West Lowndes High School.

Investigators say that there was a fight between two students. Bus driver William McBride got an injured student off the bus for medical treatment.

When McBride returned to the bus, other students were reportedly involved in a verbal altercation. As he tried to de-escalate the situation, McBride reportedly lost his temper and the assault occurred.

The condition of the injured student is not disclosed in this writing. McBride, 71, was arrested and charged with felony child abuse.

Lowndes County Schools Superintendent Sam Allison said McBride is no longer employed by the district.

