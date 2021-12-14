Kentucky School Bus Drivers Provide Food, Supplies to Communities

Amid the recent tornado that left devastation across six states, the clean-up process in Bowling Green, Kentucky has begun after several people have been confirmed dead, reported WLKY.

Over 150 people from approximately 19 agencies are helping with the search and recovery around the Bowling Green area.

School bus drivers are reportedly carrying supplies and food into hard-hit parts of the community in order to help students and their families.

The tornado caused mass destruction and devastation. Many people lost their homes and among those who died are seven children.

Throughout Monday, school bus drivers also transported food, shoes and clothes tothose most affected by the tornado.

