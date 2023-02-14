7 Steps to Choosing The Right Fleet Maintenance Software For Your School District

Have you ever wondered how the process of finding and purchasing the right fleet maintenance software works? Keep reading and we’ll tell you how.

If we’re being honest, making the move to invest in a fleet maintenance software program for your school district is a big decision, but it almost always pays off in the long run. After all, it’s not just about finding the right software; it’s about making sure that software works for you and your district since every school district is different.

Fleet maintenance software programs provide you with everything you need to manage maintenance on buses used for the day-to-day transportation of students within your school district. Fleet maintenance software programs also help you stay organized to be more efficient, save more money and mitigate liability by proactively tracking maintenance for all your school buses.

Admittedly, planning to purchase a fleet maintenance software program can seem overwhelming, especially if you’re making the decision alone. However, you’ll see below we’ve put together a handy list of steps to help you get the ball rolling!

7 Steps to Help You Choose a New Fleet Maintenance Software Program

1. Define Your Goals and Objectives

Before you start shopping for software, it’s important to sit down and define your goals and what you want to accomplish with a new fleet maintenance software program. Do you want to improve efficiency? Do you want to save money on maintenance costs? Do you want to make it easier to create work orders? Or do you want to track the service done to your buses? By identifying your goals upfront, you’ll be able to find a software solution that meets your needs. Software programs like FleetSoft handle all of this and more.

2. Consider Your Budget

There is a range of options available for fleet maintenance software programs that can suit different budgets. Carefully consider what features and capabilities you need and any bonus features you might want. By doing a little research you can find the best software program for your fleet of school buses without breaking the bank. Programs like FleetSoft are free to try for a limited time, with no commitment.

3. Look For Flexibility and Scalability

It’s essential to choose a flexible and scalable fleet maintenance software program that can grow as your school bus fleet grows over time – like a web-based software program with regular upgrades and updates along with a very responsive support team to back you up as you grow. This helps to ensure that the fleet maintenance software program meets your needs even as your transportation department evolves and expands in the years ahead.

4. Get Recommendations From Other Districts

Ask for recommendations if you know other school districts that have implemented a fleet maintenance software program. This can give you a better idea of which software programs are popular and which ones to avoid. In addition, they may be able to offer helpful insights into the pros and cons of different options. Many schools that use fleet maintenance software programs like FleetSoft have publicly shared how well the program works for them.

5. Compare Features and Capabilities

Once you’ve narrowed down your options, it’s time to start comparing features and capabilities between your options. Make a list of must-haves and nice-to-haves to compare different fleet maintenance software programs side by side easily. This will help you find the best solution for your school bus operation’s specific needs.

6. Demo the Software

Once you’ve narrowed down your options, it’s essential to request a demo of each program you’re considering. This will allow you to see how the software works in action and ensure that it’s a good fit for your transportation department. In addition, many software programs offer limited free trials. This allows you to get in the driver’s seat of the software program – so be sure to take advantage of this opportunity as well.

7. Implement the Program

After carefully considering your options and choosing the best fleet maintenance software programs for your school district, it’s time to implement the software. This often involves a certain amount of in-person or web training for your team. Those that prefer in-person training because of its effectiveness will be happy to know that some companies like FleetSoft offer in-person training at your location. With the right tools and support, you’ll be able to transition to your new fleet maintenance software program successfully in no time.

Reassurance for a School District Concerned About Fleet Maintenance Software

When it comes to fleet maintenance software programs, school districts have a few concerns that providers have to consider. The cost of the program, reliability of the program, complexity of the program, and customer service are some of the primary considerations. However, some software providers quickly address these concerns about their programs to give decision-makers some reassurance.

For example, the cost of FleetSoft is very reasonable, especially when compared to other similar software programs on the market. Their customer service team is always available to help you with any questions or issues that you may have.

Additionally, integrating a fleet maintenance software program (like FleetSoft) with a GPS/telematics service on all buses throughout the school district enables you to keep track of every bus and vehicle acquired by the school district. With these factors in mind, implementing a software program like FleetSoft in your school district seems like a sound investment.

Advice For New Transportation Directors and Fleet Managers

So, you’ve just been hired to manage your school district’s bus fleet. It’s a huge responsibility that comes with many headaches. You have to keep track of maintenance schedules, vehicle inspections, license registrations, and other records. You also have to ensure that your drivers are up to date on their training, have clean driving records, and more. Not to mention all of this must be done within the boundaries of transportation regulations and guidelines.

It can be a lot to manage, but help is available with fleet maintenance software. This type of software can alleviate a lot of the headaches that come with managing a school bus operation. Here are a few ways fleet maintenance software programs like FleetSoft can help:

Keep track of maintenance schedules Electronic inspections for buses License and registration storage Drivers’ record storage Keep up with transportation guidelines Reduce the amount of time and money spent on managing the fleet Fewer headaches and stress when it comes to managing the bus fleet

So, if you’re looking for a way to make your job less tedious, consider investing in fleet maintenance software like FleetSoft. By implementing fleet maintenance software, you can limit or eliminate tedious work and focus on big-picture items. Let the software do the work for you. It just might be the best decision that you have ever made.

Try FleetSoft today free for 15 days and see how much time and money you and your team can save investing in web-based fleet maintenance software. Not ready for a trial? Contact us today for a free demonstration of how FleetSoft works.