Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeWire ReportsGeorgia School Bus Driver Honored for Helping Students After Crash
Wire Reports

Georgia School Bus Driver Honored for Helping Students After Crash

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A Rome City Schools bus driver was honored after helping students during a crash, reported Fox 5.

The crash reportedly occurred on Aug. 9 along Highway 101. Police stated via the article that a woman driving a Nissan Versa drifted over the center line and hit the school bus, which was carrying Rome High school football players and coaches that were coming back from a scrimmage against Rockmart.

The driver of the Nissan, Jeyonna Jariah Underwood was charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane and DUI endangerment of child under the age of 14.

Due to impact, the school bus overturned and crashed into a power pole while the Nissan went down an embankment.

On Aug. 13, school bus driver Nakita Strickland was honored by the district for his quick thinking and “safety-first” mentality to get everyone off the bus safely.

Strickland reportedly received a standing ovation and a certificate for his exemplary service.

Related: Georgia Woman Arrested Following Collision with School Bus
Related: Georgia Schools Mourns School Bus Driver
Related: Michigan School Bus Crash Results in Bus Driver, Students Injured
Related: Mississippi Student Hailed a Hero After School Bus Crash

Previous article
Building a Successful RFP
Next article
Transit Technologies Enters K-12 Software Market Through Acquisition of Bytecurve

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

August 2024

Meet the 2024 Garage Stars and learn more about the crucial role of prepared technicians in the ever evolving...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2024

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

What is your expected student ridership for the upcoming school year?
51 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.