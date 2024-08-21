Georgia School Bus Driver Honored for Helping Students After Crash

A Rome City Schools bus driver was honored after helping students during a crash, reported Fox 5.

The crash reportedly occurred on Aug. 9 along Highway 101. Police stated via the article that a woman driving a Nissan Versa drifted over the center line and hit the school bus, which was carrying Rome High school football players and coaches that were coming back from a scrimmage against Rockmart.

The driver of the Nissan, Jeyonna Jariah Underwood was charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane and DUI endangerment of child under the age of 14.

Due to impact, the school bus overturned and crashed into a power pole while the Nissan went down an embankment.

On Aug. 13, school bus driver Nakita Strickland was honored by the district for his quick thinking and “safety-first” mentality to get everyone off the bus safely.

Strickland reportedly received a standing ovation and a certificate for his exemplary service.

