States Ban Student Cell Phones in Class: What About in School Buses?

Cell phones in the classrooms have been a hot topic amid new state laws banning the devices, but they have long been on the minds of educators including those on school buses. Teachers have historically viewed cell phones as a disruption in educational settings because students are prone to pay more attention to their electronics instead of focusing on the classroom lesson. That is a big reason why 76 percent of schools nationwide prohibited non academic use of cell phones and other communication devices in the 2021-2022 school year, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

In general, cell phone and electronics users have been found to be distracted by their use. On a school bus, these devices can be a welcome distraction for students, especially during long commutes. But they can also present challenges. At a moment’s notice students can visit inappropriate sites or record a crash, a student fight, even a school bus driver meltdown.

Mounting evidence illustrates the issue. A 2019 report from cell phone insurance company Asurion found that Americans check their phones an average of 96 times a day. While the American Psychological Association reported in 2018 that 43 percent of American adults “almost constantly” check their phones, admitting to disruption in their work and personal lives. So, it’s no surprise that a recent 2021 Reviews.org report showed young adults (18-24) spent 5.4 hours daily on their phones.

California law already gives school districts the leeway to pass cell phone bans for classrooms. The Los Angeles Unified School District school board enacted such a ban on cell phones that takes effect in January. The Golden State seeks to take the next step with Assembly Bill 3216 that passed the California State Legislature in late August to prohibit or limit smartphone usage by students any time they are under the supervision of school personnel. This includes from the moment students step onto school buses.

Gov. Gavin Newsom pledged support for the bill and it was expected to become law at this report, to take effect on July 1, 2026.

“As the [U.S.] Surgeon General affirmed, social media is harming the mental health of our youth,” Newsom said in June. “When children and teens are in school, they should be focused on their studies, not their screens.”

Social media is known to dominate children’s screen time use, potentially distracting them from learning. A Pew Research Center report found that 95 percent of U.S. teens ages 13 to 17 have access to a smartphone, with many using it to engage on social media. About 46 percent of teens report being online “almost constantly.” Among the most popular platforms, 19 percent of teens say they use YouTube almost constantly, while 16 percent say the same about TikTok. Additionally, more than half of teens use social media daily, with 54 percent saying it would be difficult to give up.

LAUSD Board member Nick Melvoin spearheaded the Los Angeles resolution, highlighting concerns about how cell phone use, especially when combined with social media, exacerbates mental health issues like anxiety and cyberbullying. He also noted that, much like adults, students are increasingly glued to their devices.

“They’re surreptitiously scrolling in school, in class time, or have their head in their hands, walking down the hallways. They’re not talking to each other or playing at lunch or recess because they have their AirPods in,” Melvoin said. In addition to classrooms, the ban would extend to lunch time and other breaks between classes.

The benefits of cell phone bans on school buses would be the same reason they’re limited in classrooms. As Melvoin pointed out, students aren’t engaging with one another when glued to screens. This could lead to unhealthy anti-social behaviors and fixation on social media. According to Yale Medicine, American teens between the ages of 12-15 who spent at least three hours a day on social media were twice as likely to experience depression and anxiety.

Cell Phone Usage in Buses:

In comparison to the school year, which is typically 180 days long or a certain amount of classroom time, students who ride the school bus spend an average of 146 hours, or roughly 24 days on the school bus. According to Kajeet, a company that creates Wi-Fi hotspots on school buses, the time on the school bus has become an opportunity for students to do their homework.

Kajeet SmartBus solutions offer Wi-Fi connections on school buses. But it filters out social media and streaming video to make student web experiences education-based limited to class research, homework and related apps. Kajeet stressed that school buses are an ideal place for students to do their homework.

But Kajeet and other Wi-Fi hotspot providers can’t block inappropriate content or track usage on cell phones or other devices because they use individual data plans rather than the school district network.

Another potential benefit to students having cell phones on their person in school buses is they can call their parents or dial 911 during emergency situations, as illustrated again recently with the fatal Appalachee High School shooting in Georgia. According to Care.com, parents and students feel safer when they have their cell phones at hand.

The LAUSD cell phone ban policy still needs to be written, leaving the question open about school bus rides.

“The district is still in the discussion and planning phase of the policy, so nothing has been finalized or determined,” LAUSD spokesman Britt Vaughn told STN.

Florida was the first state to pass a cell phone ban last year. A representative of the Florida Department of Education did not respond to STN questions about the impact on school bus rides. But a House of Representatives fiscal note says the law authorizes local school boards to ban the devices on “school property.” That includes school buses.

Ohio and Indiana have similar laws, but officials there did not respond to requests for comment. But Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) in Virginia, where Gov. Glen Youngkin signed a cell phone ban into law in July, did.

Dan Adams, the public information officer for LCPS, told STN that a cell phone ban policy is meant to strike a balance between embracing technology’s educational potential and minimizing disruptions.

“By establishing clear guidelines for when and how students can use their devices, LCPS aims to foster a productive academic environment while also nurturing responsible digital citizenship among our students,” he said.

When asked how the ban has affected student behavior and focus during school hours, Adams noted that it’s too early to provide comprehensive feedback. “It was just enacted this school year, so we’ll have to wait and see,” he said, adding that the policy’s long-term impact will likely be monitored over the course of the academic year.

But Adams confirmed the ban applies to school buses. The state’s guidance issued last month requires school system to establish procedures for off-site events and activities, including transportation.

“Buses are considered an extension of the school, so the policy can be enforced there as well if they become an issue, but the policy is really designed to focus on instructional time,” he explained.

Regarding any exceptions to the policy, Adams assured that students with valid medical or educational needs would not be denied access to their devices. “This policy will not deny students with a valid accommodation access to their personal devices. Parents, guardians, multi-disciplinary team members, including Section 504 teams and Individualized Education Program teams, or other persons with knowledge of students who require access to personally owned devices as an accommodation shall request such accommodations through their respective teams,” Adams said.

When discussing potential safety concerns related to students not having access to their phones on school buses, Adams emphasized, “LCPS has a robust and nationally recognized safety plan in place to keep students and staff safe.”

Adams also acknowledged the potential need to adjust the policy. “We will monitor the situation as the school year progresses and can always make adjustments if needed,” he said, when asked about the trade-off between reduced distractions and potential safety concerns related to lack of cell phone access.

Adams noted community feedback to the ban has been largely positive. “The new policy has been very well received, and even students have recognized they have better conversations in class with their peers and teachers when the phones are away,” he concluded.

