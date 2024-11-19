Ohio Teen Cited for Reckless Driving

A Teen in Tuscarawas County, Ohio, has been cited and must appear in juvenile court after intentionally passing a school bus while it was unloading students, reported WTRF.

The incident reportedly occurred on Nov. 5, when a 17-year-old teen girl drove through the front yard of a residence to pass an Indian Valley Schools bus while the it was actively releasing children from the bus.

According to the news report, Deputy Grant Haun with the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation after authorities received a report of reckless operation in the Wainwright area. Multiple witnesses gave statements.

The investigation reportedly concluded when the driver of the car, whose name was not included in this writing, admitted that she intentionally passed the bus because she wanted to get home quicker.

Officials state via the article that the juvenile driver was issued a citation for failing to stop for a stopped school bus in violation of Ohio Revised Code Section 4511.75 (A). The teen is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

