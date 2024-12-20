7-year-old Struck and Fatally Injured in Canada

A 7-year-old boy from London, Ontario, was struck and fatally injured in a collision as he was getting off his school bus, reported CBC News.

The incident reportedly occurred on Monday afternoon, when the boy identified as Dante Caranci, was exiting his school bus and a passing vehicle struck him.

According to the news report, Caranci was rushed to London’s Victoria Hospital following the crash and was pronounced dead on Tuesday. London Police have not released many details of the crash.

A GoFundMe launched to help cover funeral costs and any other expenses had reportedly raised more than $91,000 as of Wednesday.

Police have not stated if charges are pending in the collision, and few details have been made public. Judy Madzia, the boy’s grandmother, told local news reporters that she had not seen any police report and was still unsure exactly what had happened.

Authorities have reportedly asked anyone with a dash cam who may have been traveling through the area between 3:45 p.m. and 4:05 p.m. to contact them.

