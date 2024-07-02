Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Wire Reports

Louisiana Child Left Alone in School Bus for 5 Hours

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
Stock photo.

A 5-year-old girl in Vermilion Parish, Louisiana was left on her school bus for five hours without food as the temperature reached over 94 degrees, reported People News.

The incident reportedly occurred on June 27, when the child boarded the bus around 7:30 a.m. to be transported to Cecil Picard Elementary School. According to the news report, the girl was left alone in the school bus after everyone had gotten off and was not found until five hours later.

Her parents stated via the article that the school did not notify them of the incident. The They only found out after asking the girl how her day was.

“She didn’t get breakfast, she didn’t get lunch, she was on that bus in this hot heat for five hours,” Donyel Rolle, the child’s mother told reporters.

It was only after the parents reached out that the district that it confirmed the incident occurred.

The district’s superintendent, Thomas Byler, told local news reporters that disciplinary action was taken immediately with the school personnel involved in the incident.

