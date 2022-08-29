Demand Grows for Afterschool Care in North Carolina

As most summer camps came to an end and before the beginning of classes on Monday, after-school care for students is in high demand in Wake County, North Carolina, reported WRAL News.

Boys & Girls Club of Raleigh has shifted gears to afterschool care. The program’s staff said it is already 75 percent full as the demand for the program is steadily growing.

Parents have stated that the main reason they sign up for the Boys & Girls Club is due to the school bus driver shortage since the program transports students to and from school.

With fewer drivers this year and bus routes taking longer, parents reported via the article that they need reliable transportation. Officials said routes will be longer and buses will be at capacity for the 2022-2023 school year.

Other after school programs, similar to the Boys & Girls Club, have a waiting list of at least 30 students. Staff said the rest of the programs are experiencing the same demand.

The Boys & Girls Club of Raleigh explained there is still room in their program, which reportedly offers affordable options and transportation.

