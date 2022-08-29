Indiana Association President Miles to Step Down Following CFO Promotion

The School Transportation Association of Indiana (STAI) will name a new president to succeed Matt Miles, who announced he is stepping aside to become the chief financial officer for the Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township in the Indianapolis area.

The MSD of Lawrence Township school board approved Miles’ promotion on Aug. 15. He officially begins his new role as CFO on Oct. 1, he told School Transportation News.

Miles has served as the director of transportation for the school district since April of 2012. He is expected to complete the Indiana Association of School Business Officials certification program for chief business officer and facilities director in the spring.

Miles was instrumental in the school district voluntarily adopting lap/shoulder seatbelts on school buses seven years ago.

“I am excited to take this next step in my career serving administration and the board of education moving forward, while remaining fiscally responsible to the taxpayers and patrons of the school district,” Miles said in a statement released earlier this month.

Miles added to STN that Reggie White, his current assistant transportation director, will assume the director of transportation position effective Oct. 1.

Meanwhile, Miles has served on the STAI board of directors since 2015, the past year as president. Prior, he was a director at-large and regional director. He must step down from the presidency as he will no longer directly supervise student transportation operations.

“Moving forward, I will work closely with the current officers and board of directors to ensure a smooth transition of leadership,” Miles said in a statement on the STAI website. “I am forever grateful for the learning, networking, leadership and friendships that STAI has enabled. It has been my honor to serve alongside of each of our members and leaders. Although, my role with my district is changing and will no longer include supervising transportation, I hope to continue to work closely with STAI.”

Details on the transition of leadership within STAI will be announced at a later date.



Related: IMMI School Bus Crash Test Rounds Out STN EXPO Indy

Related: (STN Podcast E115) Onsite at STN EXPO Indy 2022: Military Man Turned Student Transporter

Related: Propane School Buses Ideal for Real-World Applications, STN EXPO Indy Panel Concludes

Related: Watch: STN EXPO Indy 2022