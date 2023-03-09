New Hampshire School Bus Driver Accused of Assaulting Students

A former school bus driver from Hudson, New Hampshire, is facing charges of assaulting multiple students with disabilities, reported WCVB News.

Virene Poliquin, 68, is reportedly being charged with nine counts of simple assault in connection with alleged assaults on three students with disabilities.

Tad Dionne, Hudson Police Chief, stated via the article that Poliquin is accused of assaulting students between the ages of 5 and 6, on Feb. 17. Poliquin allegedly assaulted one child seven times and the other two students once. The police and school district learned of the allegations on Feb. 20.

Dionne stated that the nature of the alleged assaults included slapping, kicking, grabbing, covering mouths, and pouring water on the children.

Police were notified three days after the alleged incident by a parent who said the bus driver threw water at a child.

At the time, Poliquin was employed by contractor Durham School Services, a position she held since 2017. She is reportedly no longer employed by the company.

Poliquin posted $500 cash bail and was released. She is scheduled for arraignment on April 6. The case remains under investigation.

