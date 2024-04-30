New Jersey School Bus Driver, Students Honored for Bravery During Fire

An Ocean City, New Jersey, school bus driver and her students who were on board the vehicle when it caught fire on April 17 are being celebrated as heroes, reported OCNJ Daily.

Everyone escaped without injury, thanks to “quick thinking and smart response” of “Miss Linda” and her 10 students who attend Ocean City Intermediate School. The students were heading home when, Regan Capone, 13, stated she smelled smoke then saw flames. She was talking to her sister on the phone at the time and alerted her to the emergency.

The full name of “Miss Linda,” a Sheppard Bus Service school bus driver, was not released at this writing for privacy reasons, and because she said she does not want accolades. But she made sure every child was off and far away enough from the bus by the time it was fully engulfed in flames.

The article stated that the students on the bus acted calmly and followed the driver’s directions and instructions to exit the bus.

On April 25, Ocean City Board of Education members and other officials reportedly commended “Miss Linda” and the students for their courage and bravery.

The school district also thanked first responders who reported to the scene.

