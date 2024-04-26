Ohio Man Smashes School Bus Window

A man is facing charges after he allegedly smashed a school bus window in Ohio with more than two dozen students onboard, reported 10 TV WBNS.

According to the news report, the incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when a man identified as Jared Dennis, 25, confronted the South-Western City School District Schools bus. He allegedly punched one of the windows, causing it to break.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said vthe bus driver stated that she honked her horn at Dennis, who as another motorist repeatedly cut her off on the road. That’s when Dennis reportedly stopped his vehicle and allegedly smashed the bus window.

Police found Dennis later and arrested him. He is charged with menacing, criminal damaging, disorderly conduct and reckless operation of motor vehicle.

No injuries were reported at the time of the incident. Dennis is expected to appear in Frankin County Municipal Court on Friday. The investigation is ongoing.

