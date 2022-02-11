New York Woman Accused of Pointing Gun at School Bus

A woman was arrested after allegedly brandishing a gun near a school bus, reported WNYT.

On Thursday morning, police received a report of a woman waving a gun around and pointing it at a school bus.

The bus driver, monitor and two 14-year-old students were on board at the time. No one was hurt or injured.

Police located the woman, who was identified as Shenequa Neal, in a nearby home but she reportedly refused to come outside after admitting it was her with the gun.

Neal was eventually arrested and arraigned on several charges.

