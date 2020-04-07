Round Up: School Bus Drivers Test Positive for COVID-19 

Two school bus drivers in Ferguson-Florissant school district in Missouri died this past weekend after showing coronavirus symptoms, reported Riverfront Times.

Both drivers reportedly helped with the food distribution program, which has since stopped delivering meals to kids through April 10.

One of the drivers tested positive for COVID-19, while the other driver had COVID-19 symptoms but also suffered from a longstanding medical condition.

Another employee has also reportedly tested positive. The article reported that the employees have not worked for the past 14 days and those exposed would have likely experienced symptoms by now.

Meanwhile, at Fayette County Public Schools in Lexington, Kentucky, a school bus driver also died this past weekend after testing positive for COVID-19, reported the Lexington Herald Leader.

Eugenia Weathers was reportedly a member of the transportation staff for the past 17 years.

A monitor who tested positive on March 26, remains ill in the hospital.

Out of the district’s 630 transportation employees, 19 have tested positive for COVID-19. All but two of those employees work at the Miles Point school bus garage.

The district has since discontinued the meals drop-off program.