NSTA Cancels Summer Meeting, International School Bus Driver Competition

The National School Transportation Association announced that it is “deeply dismayed” that the novel coronavirus outbreak has resulted in the cancellation of the 2020 annual meeting, convention and international school bus driver roadeo.

The events were scheduled to be held July 19-22 in Niagra Falls, New York. But NSTA said it has been unable to confirm the availability of speakers, attendees and roadeo competitors because of the unknown impact school closures will have heading into the summer.

“As you know, the COVID-19 health crisis has forced the school transportation industry as well as the entire country to refocus its efforts,” the association said in a statement posted online Monday. “We appreciate the efforts of so many during these turbulent times, but it has become apparent over the past two weeks that hosting our 2020 NSTA Annual Meeting and Convention as well as the International School Bus Driver Safety Competition also in July was becoming increasingly unfeasible.”

NSTA added that all hotel room reservations already made to attend the events will be automatically canceled.

Milwaukee is the host of the 2021 events, which would have been the 50th production of the international school bus driver competition. NSTA said it plans to bring its summer convention and the international roadeo to Niagra Falls, New York in July 2022.

“NSTA foresees a time when the industry can once again come together and celebrate the 50th anniversary of the safety competition,” the association said.

