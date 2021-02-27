Friday, February 26, 2021
Home Wire Reports Roundup: Students in Kentucky, Texas Left Unattended on School Buses
Wire Reports

Roundup: Students in Kentucky, Texas Left Unattended on School Buses

By Ruth Newton
Interior of a school bus.
Photo by David George.

A Kentucky kindergarten student and a Texas elementary student were left unattended on their school buses this past week.

Fox 19 reported that 5-year-old Zaylee Estvanko was left on a Boone County School District bus, located north of Frankfort, Kentucky, on Feb. 23. Estvanko’s mother told Fox 19 that her child was left on the bus for over 30 minutes, after she fell asleep during the route to North Pointe Elementary School.

The district released a statement saying that Estvanko was found with the help of a device called “No Child Left Behind,” which ounds an alarm if the bus driver does not check for students in every seat. The district’s release stated that the alarm was triggered and that the “driver immediately drove the bus back to the school and dropped the student off.”

Then, in Copperas Cove Independent School District (CCISD), located north of Austin, Texas, a 6-year-old girl was left unattended on a school bus after falling asleep on the morning of Feb. 25, reported 25 ABC. Clement-Parsons Elementary student Kennedy Locken told 25 ABC that she woke up after the school bus had been parked in a CCISD transportation parking lot.

Locken reportedly climbed through the rear emergency exit and went to the transportation building, where she was found by staff. Locken’s mother told 25 ABC that she was informed her daughter was at the CCISD transportation parking at 12:45 p.m.

Locken’s mother said that the bus driver reportedly did not scan her daughter’s ID card to ensure that she had exited the bus. She noted that her son had also previously been left on his school bus and that she is considering taking legal action against the district.

“Drivers receive required training to ensure the safety of students including mandatory checks to see if students are still on the bus,” the district said in a statement. “CCISD is investigating the alleged incident and will take appropriate administrative action based on the findings.”

Previous articleOntario Bill Seeks School Bus Amber Light Uniformity Across North America

RELATED ARTICLES

Wire Reports

North Carolina Student Hit with Pellet Gun Onboard School Bus

An elementary student was shot with a pellet gun on an Iredell-Statesville School District bus north of Charlotte, North Carolina, reported WCCB Charlotte. The incident...
Read more
Wire Reports

Arkansas Preschooler Left Alone on School Bus

A preschool student in Corning, Arkansas, located northeast of Little Rock, was left unattended on a school bus, reported KAIT 8. The child reportedly fell...
Read more
Wire Reports

Michigan School Bus Hit by Crossfire During Drive-By Shooting

A school bus in Grand Rapids, Michigan was hit with bullets during a drive by shooting, reported MLive.com. The incident reportedly occurred on Feb. 8...
Read more
Wire Reports

Arkansas School Buses Vandalized, Parts Stolen

Several Mayflower School District buses were severely damaged and had parts ripped out, reported Fox 16. Investigators said that two men entered the school bus...
Read more
Wire Reports

Wisconsin School Bus Fire Results in Over $500,000 in Damage

Several parked school buses caught fire on Feb. 2 in Burlington, Wisconsin, located southwest of Milwaukee, reported WISN 12. The Burlington Area School district reportedly...
Read more
Wire Reports

Denver-Area District to Spend $1.4M to Upgrade School Bus Cameras

Jefferson County Public Schools in Lakewood, Colorado, is spending over $1 million to replace older security camera systems on its school buses, reported The...
Read more

Digital Editions

February 2021

This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on alternative fuels, the mechanic environment, bus garage upgrades, and more....

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2021

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Is your operation interested in installing ventilation systems on board school buses to address the SARS-CoV-2 virus?
127 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.