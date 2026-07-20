7-Year-Old Girl Fatally Struck by School Bus in New York

A 7-year-old girl was fatally struck by a school bus July 8 while crossing a street in Monsey, New York.

Officers responded at approximately 9 a.m. to a report of a child struck by a school bus in front of 182 Blauvelt Road. The girl, a Monsey resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released her identity. But the Monsey Scoop reported the girl’s name as Blima Weber.

According to a police news release, the bus was being operated by a 28-year-old Monsey resident and was a full-size yellow school bus operated by Yeshiva Viznitz. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.



Police said the driver was screened for alcohol and drugs and showed no signs of impairment. Preliminary findings also indicate speed was not a contributing factor in the crash. No criminal charges are pending against the driver at this time, though the investigation remains active.

The Town of Ramapo Police Department’s Crash Investigation Unit is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

This marks the fourth student fatality involving a school bus in New York during the 2025–2026 school year, according to School Transportation News data

Authorities have not said whether the bus was transporting students at the time of the collision, how many passengers may have been aboard, or whether it was actively loading or unloading students. Police have not released information about whether onboard camera footage is being reviewed. STN requested more information but received no response at the time of this report.

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