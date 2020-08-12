Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Home Wire Reports Suffolk Transportation Steps up School Bus Safety Protocols, Long Islanders Still Concerned
Wire Reports

Suffolk Transportation Steps up School Bus Safety Protocols, Long Islanders Still Concerned

By Taylor Hannon
Stock Photo.

A poll conducted by News12 Long Island on Aug. 10, found that 62 percent of respondents don’t believe it will be safe for students to ride on the school bus again once school starts in New York.

Meanwhile, Suffolk Transportation Service, a bus company on Long Island, is reportedly stepping up its protocols and has strict safety measures in place. The company will open windows to ensure ventilation, seat students in a staggered format (one child per seat), and seats will be marked to indicate open seats and off-limit areas.

But the company still has concerns regarding mask usage and disinfecting procedures, the article reported. Suffolk will be frequently disinfecting throughout the day, but who will pay for the supplies remain unknown. Suffolk is reportedly in talks with districts about funding, but nothing is confirmed as of this report.

A school bus driver for the company, Doug Kopp, shared with News12 that his biggest concern is if parents are confident to send their children on a bus. The poll indicated that parents might not be ready yet.

Related: New York State Allows School Districts to Reopen for In-Person Learning
Related: COVID-19 Puts New York State Education Budget Increase in Peril
Related: New York State Aims to Get School Buses Back to Work
Related: New York State School Bus Driver Discusses COVID-19 Challenges

Previous articleBlue Bird Fiscal 2020 3Q Results Significantly Impacted by COVID-19, Focused on Margin Growth

RELATED ARTICLES

Wire Reports

Longtime School Bus Driver Presented Accident-Free Driving Award Shortly Before Death

A Maryland school bus driver and contractor for 53 years received a posthumous award for safe operations, reported the Caroll County Times. The Carroll...
Read more
Wire Reports

Clark County School District in Nevada Announces Online Start to School Year 

One of the largest public school districts in the country, Clark County School District that serves the Las Vegas area, joins the list of...
Read more
Wire Reports

Maryland School District Discusses What Sitting Buses Mean for Drivers

Some school districts across Maryland are opting for a full virtual start to school in the fall, but as school buses were left to...
Read more
Wire Reports

Indiana School Districts Prepare for Early August Reopening

As schools across the Hoosier State prepare to open their doors on Aug. 5 for the start of the 2020-2021 school year, properly cleaning...
Read more
Wire Reports

Virginia School District Addresses Transportation Operations Amid COVID-19

As school systems across Virginia try to figure out how to safely open in the fall, the Montgomery County School Board discussed challenges relating...
Read more
Wire Reports

Maryland School District Board Rejects Attempt to Siphon School Bus Funds

By a 4-3 vote, the Anne Arundel County Council rejected an attempt to transfer $745,100 from student transportation to student mental health, The Baltimore...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

August 2020

This month’s issue features articles on school start-up and prepping fleets for the new school year, as well as...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Does your school district or bus company have experience with service animals on school buses?
130 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.