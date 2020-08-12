Suffolk Transportation Steps up School Bus Safety Protocols, Long Islanders Still Concerned

A poll conducted by News12 Long Island on Aug. 10, found that 62 percent of respondents don’t believe it will be safe for students to ride on the school bus again once school starts in New York.

Meanwhile, Suffolk Transportation Service, a bus company on Long Island, is reportedly stepping up its protocols and has strict safety measures in place. The company will open windows to ensure ventilation, seat students in a staggered format (one child per seat), and seats will be marked to indicate open seats and off-limit areas.

But the company still has concerns regarding mask usage and disinfecting procedures, the article reported. Suffolk will be frequently disinfecting throughout the day, but who will pay for the supplies remain unknown. Suffolk is reportedly in talks with districts about funding, but nothing is confirmed as of this report.

A school bus driver for the company, Doug Kopp, shared with News12 that his biggest concern is if parents are confident to send their children on a bus. The poll indicated that parents might not be ready yet.

