Virginia School Bus Driver Retires After Over 50 Years of Service

A Henry County school bus driver in Virginia is retiring after 50 years of service, reported WCTV News.

According to the news report, 90-year-old Robert Dillard started driving a school bus for the district in 1974.

For the 50 years since then, Dillard has been transporting students to and from Axton Elementary School every day. He told local news reporters that his love for children and a lack of substitute drivers is what kept him behind the wheel for so long.

Dillard says he is ready to retire, and this is his last week on the school bus, although he reportedly stated he will still drive to and from the school to visit sometimes.

Dillard also said he will feel sad when his last run is over, but he is looking forward to spending more time with his wife.

