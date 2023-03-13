West Virginia School Bus Driver Downed 6-Pack Before Driving 50 Students

Police arrested a 33-year-old Nicholas County school bus driver and charged him with a DUI after he failed three sobriety tests and admitted that he drank six beers before the afternoon run because “he had a lot on his mind,” reported WSAZ News Channel 3.

The incident occurred on March 8, when an aide with the school district called 911 after observing Casey Dodrill nearly crash bus number 134 after driving off the road and barely recovering. Dr. Donna Burge-Tetrick, the school district superintendent, said 50 students were on board during the route, which transports high school and elementary school students. But by the time the police caught up with Dodrill all the students had already been dropped off.

Officers administered walk-and-turn, horizontal eye gaze and one-leg stand tests. Dodrill failed all three. He also reportedly blew a 0.181 on a breathalyzer test.

When learning Dodrill’s charge is only a misdemeanor, Burge-Tetrick said the district contacted its state delegates about a law change.

Meanwhile, another district employee is suspended after allegedly knowing Dodrill was drunk but allowed him to drive.

