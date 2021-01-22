Friday, January 22, 2021
Wisconsin Bus Shelters Feature Student Artwork Honoring MLK, Jr.

By Ruth Newton

Milwaukee students created artwork inspired by Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life and legacy that is being displayed on local bus shelters, reported the Milwaukee Independent.

The Milwaukee County Transit System debuted the murals designed from the winning artwork on two of its bus shelters as part of its annual sponsorship of the Marcus Performing Art’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration. The artwork for each mural was created and submitted by students who attend elementary, middle and high schools across Milwaukee.

“We’re proud to be highlighting young people in our community who interpret Dr. King’s words and actions through art, speech and writing,” said Kendra Whitlock Ingram, president and CEO of the Marcus Performing Arts Center. “Showcasing winning artwork on bus shelters along MLK Drive is a creative way to make sure these important messages are seen by a wide audience.”

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley added that the artwork is not only a fitting tribute and celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s life, but “also a reminder of the important work yet to come.”

