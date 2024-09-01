Sunday, September 1, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
Advertisement
HomeDigital EditionsSeptember 2024

September 2024

Ron Johnson of Indian Prairie School District #204 in Illinois. Cover design by Kimber Horne. Photo courtesy of Tyler Technologies.
Ron Johnson of Indian Prairie School District #204 in Illinois. Cover design by Kimber Horne. Photo courtesy of Tyler Technologies.

This month’s issue highlights the 2024 Technology Super Users, featuring Ron Johnson who utilized his district’s technology during a nearby shooting incident. More articles discuss the use of technology to further safety of students, the back to school industry challenges and construction of transportation facilities and repair shops.

Read the full September 2024 issue.

Cover Story

Wielding Transportation Superpowers
It’s one thing to purchase technology. It’s another to utilize the solution to its fullest, especially during an emergency.

Features

Accounted For?
Keeping tabs on student whereabouts can be complicated at school bus stops. Technology meets standardized training to better account for the children both inside and outside the bus.

Eye On Expansion
What goes into a designing a new transportation facility? These transportation directors share their must-haves as they navigate various stages of construction.

Special Reports

What Do School Bus Drivers Want to Increase Safety?
Prioritizing driver wish lists when it comes to their safety and that of student riders could keep more of them behind the wheel.

Feedback
Online
Ad Index

Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray
Under the Back-to- School Microscope

Thought Leader by Robert T. Pudlewski
Understanding the Basics Of School Bus Repair Shop Design

Thought Leader by Kerry Somerville
What Do You Really Need From Technology?

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin
Safety in the Danger Zone

Previous article
(Free White Paper) Save Costs With AI-Powered, Data-Driven Predictive Maintenance

RELATED ARTICLES

Advertisement

Digital Editions

August 2024

Meet the 2024 Garage Stars and learn more about the crucial role of prepared technicians in the ever evolving...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2024

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.