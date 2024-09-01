September 2024

This month’s issue highlights the 2024 Technology Super Users, featuring Ron Johnson who utilized his district’s technology during a nearby shooting incident. More articles discuss the use of technology to further safety of students, the back to school industry challenges and construction of transportation facilities and repair shops.

Wielding Transportation Superpowers

It’s one thing to purchase technology. It’s another to utilize the solution to its fullest, especially during an emergency.

Accounted For?

Keeping tabs on student whereabouts can be complicated at school bus stops. Technology meets standardized training to better account for the children both inside and outside the bus.

Eye On Expansion

What goes into a designing a new transportation facility? These transportation directors share their must-haves as they navigate various stages of construction.

What Do School Bus Drivers Want to Increase Safety?

Prioritizing driver wish lists when it comes to their safety and that of student riders could keep more of them behind the wheel.

Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray

Under the Back-to- School Microscope

Thought Leader by Robert T. Pudlewski

Understanding the Basics Of School Bus Repair Shop Design

Thought Leader by Kerry Somerville

What Do You Really Need From Technology?

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin

Safety in the Danger Zone