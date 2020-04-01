April 2020

This month’s issue features articles about leadership, illegal passing and selecting video cameras, among other topics.

Cover Story

‘We’ Win

Meet the 2020 Superintendent of the Year, Dr. Gustavo Balderas at Eugene School District 4J in Oregon, who leaders with a team-first approach to educating and transporting students.

Features

Family Strong

Contractor J.P. McCarthy & Sons and dealer Leonard Bus Sales discuss the ever-changing family dynamic of running a small business, amid increasing consolidations of medium- and smaller-sized companies.

What Do You Do?

School transportation departments need to be involved in crisis planning at school districts. Especially, if an emergency was to ever happen involving students on or around a school bus.

Illegal Passing Isn’t Slowing Down

Districts across the nation are taking extra precautions to keep their students safe from distracted drivers who are ignoring school bus stops. What are you doing to combat the epidemic?

Q&A with Paul Osland

Nine months into his term as the president of First Student, Osland discusses the current and future status of North America’s largest school bus contractor.

Special Report

Selecting the Right Video System

There are many considerations to make when selecting the ideal video system for your school district, not the least of which is image resolution and file storage.

Columns

Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray

Opportunity is Found in Resiliency

Thought Leader by Barbara Duffield

What the Latest Federal Research on Homeless Students Means

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin

School Transportation to the Rescue