Thursday, April 1, 2021
Home Digital Editions April 2021

April 2021

Design by Kimberlee Horne.

This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on upcoming school district budgets, contractors, illegal passing, and more.

Read the full April 2021 issue.

Features

Waiting Game
Decreased student enrollment and other external factors have some school districts in financial limbo. Student transporters share what purchases they are making now with the money they do have.

Caught on Camera
Stop-arm cameras are but one solution when combating illegal passing challenges faced by student transporters nationwide.

This or That?
There are many factors to consider when selecting the right video camera solution, among them deciding on an increasing list of options.

Special Reports

The Good & Bad of Being a School Bus Driver
School bus drivers share the secrets that are keeping them happy at work or not, with COVID-19 safety protocols carrying a lot of weight.

Contactors Grapple with Pandemic Aftermath
Many school bus contractors struggled to stay afloat over the past year, but new federal funding is helping leaders stay optimistic.

Sections

Feedback
Online
Trends: Leadership Decisions
Ad Index
Marketplace

Columns

Editor’s Take By Ryan Gray
COVID-19 Relief Helps, But Big Challenges Remain

Thought Leader by Dan Fillenwarth
In Pursuit of Clean School Bus Air

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin
How Can You Make the Biggest Difference?

Previous article(Report) The State of School Transportation in 2021

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

March 2021

This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on air-ventilation systems and frequent cleaning amid COVID-19, Type-A school buses, third-party transportation providers, and more. Read...
Read more
Digital Editions

February 2021

This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on alternative fuels, the mechanic environment, bus garage upgrades, and more. Read the full February issue.  Features The...
Read more
Digital Editions

January 2021

The first issue of 2021 contains articles on uptime, the use of video for training purposes, parents’ thoughts on tracking apps, and more. Read the...
Read more
Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2021

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal agencies, manufacturers, dealers, and suppliers....
Read more
Digital Editions

November 2020

This month’s issue features articles on the transportation director of the year, Todd Watkins of Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland, plus the virtual...
Read more
Digital Editions

October 2020

This month’s issue features articles on this year’s ‘Rising Stars’ as well as articles on tablets, grants, and more. Read the full October issue. Cover Story Rising...
Read more

Digital Editions

April 2021

This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on upcoming school district budgets, contractors, illegal passing, and more. Read...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2021

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.