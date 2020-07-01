This month’s issue features articles about the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on school bell times and student health checks. Plus information on sanitizing school buses, among other articles.

Cover Story

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Student Health Checks

Companies discuss how AI can better streamline the school bus screening and boarding process for transportation departments, as they prepare to transport students again amid COVID-19.

Features

Out With the Old

Yesterday’s way of routing around different bell-time schedules is being questioned as transportation directors ponder what physical distancing on the school bus will mean for the new school year.

Not a ‘One-Size-Fits-All’ Approach

How do you select the right fuel choice for your school district? Transportation directors discuss the financial commitments to alternative fuel and their potential benefits.

Special Report

Cleaning Crew

Little thought previously went into cleaning a school bus, aside from mopping up occasional student “spills” and making the vehicle look nice. But COVID-19 requires student transporters to now take cleaning to the new level of disinfecting, and that concerns bus and equipment manufacturers.

Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray

New Way of Thinking Needed to Address Educational Inequality

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin

What’s Your Risk Tolerance Level?