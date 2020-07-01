This month’s issue features articles about the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on school bell times and student health checks. Plus information on sanitizing school buses, among other articles.
Cover Story
The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Student Health Checks
Companies discuss how AI can better streamline the school bus screening and boarding process for transportation departments, as they prepare to transport students again amid COVID-19.
Features
Out With the Old
Yesterday’s way of routing around different bell-time schedules is being questioned as transportation directors ponder what physical distancing on the school bus will mean for the new school year.
Not a ‘One-Size-Fits-All’ Approach
How do you select the right fuel choice for your school district? Transportation directors discuss the financial commitments to alternative fuel and their potential benefits.
Special Report
Cleaning Crew
Little thought previously went into cleaning a school bus, aside from mopping up occasional student “spills” and making the vehicle look nice. But COVID-19 requires student transporters to now take cleaning to the new level of disinfecting, and that concerns bus and equipment manufacturers.
Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray
New Way of Thinking Needed to Address Educational Inequality
Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin
What’s Your Risk Tolerance Level?