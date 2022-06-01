Read this month’s issue for articles on zero-emission school buses, onboard Wi-Fi, keeping the focus on safety, how to utilize operational & maintenance savings and more! The June issue also has two in depth Q&A’s on fleet electrification and school bus contracting, as well as the STN EXPO Reno conference preview!

Read the full June 2022 issue.

Cover Story

The Unbiased Witness

Ron Halley, VP of fleet for Student Transportation of America, discusses the company’s electrification efforts as it celebrates its 25th anniversary.

Features

A New Breed

While industry professionals can agree that the yellow school bus has the safest record of getting students to and from school, other alternatives are gaining success as cost-effective solutions.

Double-Down

Zero- and low- emission school buses are charging the industry down the road toward cleaner air and improved student and employee health outcomes.

Dropped Connection

School bus Wi-Fi makes gains toward bridging the digital divide, despite some districts expressing hesitancy to go after available funding.

STN EXPO Reno Preview

STN EXPO Reno returns to its normal cadence next month, July 14-20. Browse the agenda, speakers and exhibitors scheduled for the trade show.

Special Reports

Shared Services

Districts are realizing operational and maintenance savings by leaning on their neighbors.

A Noble Perspective: Q&A

National Express leader and NSTA president Carina Noble discusses the current state of school bus contracting.

Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray

Feeling Deflated by Inflation? Creative Solutions Are Available

Thought Leader by Linda Bluth

Strategies Recommended for Safe Transportation of Students with Disabilities During, After Pandemic

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin

Summertime Conference Experiences