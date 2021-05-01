This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on fleet electrification, emergency drills amid COVID-19, and seatbelt safety for students.

Read the full May 2021 issue.

Features

Shock Free

With more fleets across North America transitioning to electricity, student transporters are learning the importance of energy management to protect and increase the return on their investments.

New Shine

Illuminated and LED lights are eye-catching innovations school districts are opting for to increase safety at school bus stops.

Seatbelts: Safer All the Way Around

NHTSA study adds evidence that lap/shoulder seatbelts do more than protect students in rollover and side-impact crashes. New technology is also helping school bus drivers monitor usage.

Special Reports

A New Way of Conducting Evacuation Drills

Amid the global pandemic, student transportation leaders find creative ways to keep their staff and students trained on emergency school bus evacuation drills.

Selling Carbon Credits a Growing Incentive for School Districts

While West Coast school districts are leading the nation in funding electrification of bus fleets by selling carbon credits, experts say other states could soon take advantage of this opportunity as well.

Trends: COVID-19 Update

Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray

School Bus Stop Safety Begins and Ends With Training

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin

New Safety Concerns