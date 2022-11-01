Meet the 2022 Transportation Director of the Year, Jennifer Vobis of Clark County School District in Las Vegas and learn more about how her extensive experience has given her a unique perspective of transportation operations. Also, read articles on how to handle technology costs, specialized training for effective implementation of electric buses, the benefits of seating charts onboard school buses and more!
Read the full November 2022 issue.
Cover Story
One Step at a Time
Experience has helped Transportation Director of the Year Jennifer Vobis understand every aspect of Clark County School District in Las Vegas.
Features
No Spinning of Wheels
Updated training is necessary for school bus drivers who are climbing behind the wheel of new electric vehicles.
The Big Payback
Student transportation leaders share how they withstand the upfront costs of solutions necessary for safety and efficiency of operations.
Special Reports
Who’s Who, And Where?
What started for some as a strategy to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on school buses is also decreasing behavior issues on board and holding students more accountable for their actions.
NASDPTS Leadership Comments on State of Industry
Coming out of last month’s Annual Conference, NASDPTS’ Patrick McManamon and Mike Simmons comment on non-yellow bus transportation, electric school buses, the driver shortage, and more.
Feedback
Online
Ad Index
Marketplace
Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray
Statistics Matter
Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin
Accelerate Your Leadership Skills