September 2021

This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on federal funding for school bus Wi-fi, preparing for cyberthreats, and how districts are using the latest technology to streamline their transportation operations.
Nationwide Wi-fi Connectivity
Student transporters tap into unprecedented federal funds to purchase Wi-Fi hotspots in an effort to bridge the digital divide illuminated by COVID-19.
Working in Unison
With all the technology solutions available to transportation departments, providers encourage directors to do their research and find the solution that works well with others
Cybersecurity: Student Transportation’s Million Dollar Question
Before you receive a demand to pay for your data that has been compromised, take proactive measures to protect it from cyberthreats.
Taking Control
Brice Sunderland in Southern California talks technology usage, driver buy-in, and acceptance of change in the industry. Plus meet other high-end consumers of school bus solutions and learn how they use them.
Transportation Network Companies Invest In Electric (School Bus) Future
Transportation network companies and alternate transportation providers are joining traditional school busing on the road toward zero-emissions.
Back at the Crossroads: STN Expo Preview
The Crossroads of America, that is, as the STN EXPO Indianapolis returns to in-person networking and learning Oct. 1-5. Browse the agenda, speakers and exhibitors scheduled for the trade show.
Feedback
Trends: Back to School
Online
Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray
Back to School and the New Normal
Thought Leader by Michael Flood
Focus on Rider Experience: The Way Forward
Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin
30 Years of Evolution and Excellence