This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on federal funding for school bus Wi-fi, preparing for cyberthreats, and how districts are using the latest technology to streamline their transportation operations.

Read the full September 2021 issue.

Features

Nationwide Wi-fi Connectivity

Student transporters tap into unprecedented federal funds to purchase Wi-Fi hotspots in an effort to bridge the digital divide illuminated by COVID-19.

Working in Unison

With all the technology solutions available to transportation departments, providers encourage directors to do their research and find the solution that works well with others

Cybersecurity: Student Transportation’s Million Dollar Question

Before you receive a demand to pay for your data that has been compromised, take proactive measures to protect it from cyberthreats.

Taking Control

Brice Sunderland in Southern California talks technology usage, driver buy-in, and acceptance of change in the industry. Plus meet other high-end consumers of school bus solutions and learn how they use them.

Special Reports

Transportation Network Companies Invest In Electric (School Bus) Future

Transportation network companies and alternate transportation providers are joining traditional school busing on the road toward zero-emissions.

Back at the Crossroads: STN Expo Preview

The Crossroads of America, that is, as the STN EXPO Indianapolis returns to in-person networking and learning Oct. 1-5. Browse the agenda, speakers and exhibitors scheduled for the trade show.

Sections

Feedback

Trends: Back to School

Online

Ad Index

Marketplace

Columns

Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray

Back to School and the New Normal

Thought Leader by Michael Flood

Focus on Rider Experience: The Way Forward

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin

30 Years of Evolution and Excellence