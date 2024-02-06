Tuesday, February 6, 2024
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E196) Safety Envelope: Ohio Safety Group Findings, Seatbelts & Technology

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 196

By Claudia Newton

Tony, Ryan and Taylor discuss the Collins Bus acquisition by Forest River. The safety conversation intensifies around recommendations but no seatbelt mandate from the Ohio school bus safety group following a fatal crash last August.

Read the STN February issue all about safety. Keep updated on industry headlines & analysis about safety.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

 

 

Message from Zum.

 

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Multimedia

