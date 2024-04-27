Cummins Details Tour ‘Paths’ for STN EXPO Indianapolis Attendees

Student transporters can choose to tour one of three Cummins plants to round out the STN EXPO Indianapolis experience on June 4.

Cummins will bus attendees from the Indianapolis Convention Center to its Columbus, Indiana, headquarters for curated, behind-the-scenes tours. One option is the Cummins Engine Plant, where Cummins turbo technologies are manufactured. The facility also includes the Manufacturing Engineering Development Center and the Heritage Center. The focus will be on the latest advancements from Accelera.

The Columbus Mid-Range Engine Plant tour opens the home of the Cummins-powered pickup truck to attendees, where the B6.7 Turbo Diesel engine is manufactured exclusively for RAM trucks. The tour will also give the history of the B-series engine and share the site’s growth as a 99-percent, landfill-free plant.

Finally, the Cummins Technical Center tour will show Cummins engine test cells and provide a scheduled in-depth look at the Electrification Lab, Additive Manufacturing, the Emissions Lab, and the Augmented Reality Cave.

At the conclusion of the tours, all attendees will be bused back to the Cummins headquarters for an Ask Cummins: Lunch and Learn session that will share the company’s 105-year history and include an informal discussion with company experts.

Tours can be selected during online registration. Attendees that have already registered can also log in and make their selections.

