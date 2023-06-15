Thursday, June 15, 2023
HomeMultimediaWATCH: STN EXPO Indy 2023
Multimedia

WATCH: STN EXPO Indy 2023

By Ruth Ashmore

Transportation professionals from across the country gathered at STN EXPO Indy for in-depth school bus safety and student transportation training, networking, the Green Bus Summit, the STN EXPO trade show, unique experiences and more!

STN EXPO Reno online registration is open until June 23, register at stnexpo.com/west.

Related: WATCH: PERC Interview at STN EXPO Indy
Related: WATCH: Diana Mikelski at STN EXPO Indy
Related: (STN Podcast E164) STN EXPO Indy Takeaways: Insights on School Transportation Operations

Previous article
Philadelphia Student Struck by Dirt Bike While Unloading from School Bus
Next article
California Vehicle Crashes into School Bus, Flees the Scene

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

June 2023

Electric school buses are front-page news in the student transportation industry. From energy infrastructure and charge management, scaling of...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2023

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

How receptive is your operation to adopting electric vehicles?
47 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.