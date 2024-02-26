STN EXPO Indy Keynote Speaker Unlocks the Secrets of Peak Performance

Wayne Lee is bringing his dynamic keynote presentation to STN EXPO Indianapolis in June, where he will demonstrate the transformative power of having the right mindset.

After attending a hypnotist show in the 1990’s, Lee was inspired by the capabilities of hypnosis and the empowering effect it could have on people. During his keynote session on Monday, June 3, attendees will learn practical techniques and patterns that can help them move past limiting thoughts and experiences, learn to trust their instincts, and achieve a better understanding of how to reach their goals. He will demonstrate the effects of hypnosis live with volunteers at the conference.

Lee will explain how unlocking the right mindset can remove barriers such as fear, vulnerability and insecurity that prevent people from reaching their full personal and professional potential. He will also discuss how to navigate stressful situations that transportation professionals face every day and how to retain emotional control during those times.

Prior to his keynote session, “The Peak Performance Mindset,” Lee will speak at the Transportation Director’s Summit event held at Topgolf Fishers on Saturday, June 1. There, he will be expound on the process in which great leaders can learn to differentiate themselves from the crowd. Applications for the TD Summit are are accepted after full conference registration is completed and is subject to verification.

Lee has presented at venues across North America for over 25 years and has become known for his entertaining, informative presentations. He has taught professionals from all over and developed a system for achieving peak performance called The TRANCE-FORM Process. He has worked with over 6,000 organizations, coaching them on how to thrive in constantly evolving, fast-paced environments.

Save $200 on conference registration with the Super Early Bird Discount, valid through March 1. Visit stnexpo.com/east to register and view conference agenda. STN EXPO Indy is held from May 31 – June 4.

